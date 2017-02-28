Wife pays tribute to 'best friend' who died after being hit by car in Braywick Cemetery

The wife of a Windsor grandfather who died after being hit by a car in Braywick Cemetery has said she lost 'my husband and my best friend'.

Paul Mills, who was working for Royal Borough contractor ISS, died after being hit by a blue Hyundai I30 in the grounds of the cemetery on Tuesday, February 14.

The 47-year-old had only worked for the company, which holds the contract for the cemetery’s maintenance, for six days.

Today, Mr Mill's family released a tribute through Thames Valley Police.

It said: “Paul was very much an outside person. He liked his job and the people he worked with.

“He had only been working for ISS for six days. They have been very supportive and we thank them for all their help.

“He leaves behind his brothers, children and grandchildren. They will never forget him and will remember him with love.”

Paul’s wife Tracey added: “I’ve lost my husband and my best friend. Rest in peace darling.”

An inquest was opened into the death of Mr Mills, of West Crescent, yesterday.

An investigation into the collision is continuing, and police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

If you have any information which could assist with the investigation, which is now being run by the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing at Eastleigh Police Station, call Sgt Mark Furse of the Hampshire Constabulary Serious Collision Unit on 101.