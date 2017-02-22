The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Musings from the editor's chair: When a black hole isn’t a black hole
When is a black hole not a black hole? When you get the council tax payer to plug it, apparently.
That was the response from the council to last week’s front page highlighting the growing costs of social care for our ageing population.
4.) 86-year-old flips car after hitting tree
Firefighters had to be called after an 86-year-old woman driver hit a tree and flipped her car this afternoon.
She suffered a possible broken femur, shoulder and ankle in the crash, which is thought to have been caused after she got her foot stuck on the accelerator.
3.) Man is robbed while suffering from asthma attack in Burnham
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man who was having an asthma attack had his phone and wallet stolen last week.
The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking past Burnham railway station, in Burnham Lane, between 11am and 11.30am on Wednesday when he suffered from an asthma attack.
2.) Police to crack down on Marlow Bridge rule breakers
Drivers have been threatened spot fines if they break weight restrictions on Marlow Bridge.
Thames valley Police has sent out the warning as it tries to prevent a repeat of the crossing’s two-month closure last year.
1.) Thugs injure couple in unprovoked homophobic train attack
An ice skating coach and personal trainer who lost two teeth in a homophobic attack on his way home from a Valentine’s Day meal has said he can’t understand what provoked the assault.
Phillip Poole, of West Road, Maidenhead, was returning home by train from a meal in Reading with his partner Zbynek Zatloukal, when they were set upon in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The owner of a mobile petting zoo has responded after a video emerged of him taking animals to a slaughterhouse.
The resort’s workers discovered an abandoned cottage filled with cannabis while they were carrying out routine checks yesterday (Monday).