Maidenhead firefighters called to aid Henley ambulance crew

Firefighters from Maidenhead had to be called to help paramedics in Henley this afternoon.

Together with the water rescue unit from Caversham Road, in Reading, the crew helped take a woman from an island in the river to a boat and then on to a waiting ambulance.

South Central Ambulance has been contacted for more information.

