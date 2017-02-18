Maidenhead firefighters called to aid Henley ambulance crew

Firefighters from Maidenhead had to be called to help paramedics in Henley this afternoon.
Together with the water rescue unit from Caversham Road, in Reading, the crew helped take a woman from an island in the river to a boat and then on to a waiting ambulance.
South Central Ambulance has been contacted for more information.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
The owner of a mobile petting zoo has responded after a video emerged of him taking animals to a slaughterhouse.
The resort’s workers discovered an abandoned cottage filled with cannabis while they were carrying out routine checks yesterday (Monday).