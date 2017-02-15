The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5) 'Little appetite' for historic Brocket building to be turned into flats

A consultation has revealed there is little appetite from residents to carve up a historic listed building in Maidenhead and turn it into housing.

The public had the chance to have their say on the future of The Brocket, in Boyn Hill Avenue, on Saturday. The listed building, built in 1907, is owned by the Royal Borough and had been used as a pupil referral unit before closing in recent years.

4) Maidenhead man jailed for encouraging support for Islamic State

A 23-year-old man from Maidenhead has been sentenced to four years in prison for encouraging support for the so-called Islamic State.

Mohammed Sufyian Choudry, of Laggan Road, was sentenced at the Old Bailey in London today (Friday). The court heard that during a 37-minute speech made at a house in Luton in July 2015, recorded by an undercover officer, Choudry spoke about a ‘wave’ that must be either joined or drowned under.

3) Jamie Delgado takes time out from coaching Sir Andy Murray to give advice to future tennis stars

Jamie Delgado took time out from coaching the world’s number one tennis player to pass on his advice to youngsters looking to forge a career in the sport.

The 39-year-old, who is a member of Sir Andy Murray’s coaching staff, visited the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre on Wednesday where his Living Tennis Pro Academy is based.

2) Contractor to be fined after Monday morning A308 traffic chaos

A fine will be issued after traffic chaos was caused by contractors working outside of agreed hours on Monday morning last week.

As part of the Royal Borough Permit Scheme, launched last November, contractors will be fined for the use of two-way traffic lights in Monday morning rush hour.

1) Man dies after being hit by car in Braywick Cemetery

A man from Windsor has died from his injuries after being hit by a car in Braywick Cemetery yesterday (Tuesday).

The 47-year-old was treated by paramedics at the scene and later died in hospital.

Twitter user Mark Stewart, who said he was at the cemetery at the time of the incident, said a worker was knocked down and taken to hospital in an ambulance.