Man dies after being hit by car in Braywick Cemetery

A man from Windsor has died from his injuries after being hit by a car in Braywick Cemetery yesterday.

The 47-year-old was treated by paramedics at the scene and later died in hospital.

Twitter user Mark Stewart, who said he was at the cemetery at the time of the incident, said a worker was knocked down and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

He added an air ambulance was called but not needed.

A spokeswoman for Thames valley Police said: "We were called at 3.15pm yesterday afternoon to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car in Braywick Cemetery, Braywick Road, Maidenhead.

"A 47-year-old man from Windsor was seriously injured during the incident and sadly died later at hospital.

"His next of kin have been informed.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting URN 873."