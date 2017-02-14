Emergency services called to Braywick Cemetery

Emergency services have been called to a incident in Braywick Cemetery.

The cemetery has been closed off by police but Braywick Road is open to traffic. The ambulance service is at the scene.

Thames Valley Police tweeted at 3.32pm to say it was at the scene of an 'RTC' (road traffic collision) in the road, and reports on social media have suggested a car may have been involved.

Twitter user Mark Stewart, who said he was at the cemetery at the time of the incident, said a worker was knocked down and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

He added an air ambulance was called but not needed.

Both TVP and the South Central Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

Updates to follow.

Officers currently on scene dealing with a RTC Braywick Road, Braywick, Maidenhead. Please avoid area — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) February 14, 2017