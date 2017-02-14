Arrests made and £120,000 seized after Maidenhead drugs raid

About £120,000 in cash was seized and five people were arrested in connection with drug offences in Maidenhead on Friday.

Police seized the cash after a raid on a house in Suffolk Road and arrested a 23-year-old man, a 43-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, all from Maidenhead, and a 23-year-old man from Slough were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. They have been bailed until 27 March.

Shortly before the raid, an 18-year-old man from Maidenhead was stopped on foot on the same road.

He was found to be in possession of what is believed to be a class A drug, as well as a quantity of cash.

He was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply a class A controlled drug and acquire/use/possess criminal property and has been bailed until 28 March.