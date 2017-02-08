The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Charities 'pitch' for share of £80,000

A ‘pitch to the panel’ event saw more than £80,000 handed out to seven charities to help them provide practical solutions to isolation and loneliness in the community.

The event, at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead on Monday evening, was run by the Berkshire Community Foundation (BCF) which made combating the causes and effects of loneliness a priority for the year.

4.) Schoolgirl to have hair cut off for charity

A schoolgirl preparing to cut her hair off for charity is celebrating after achieving her fundraising total more than a week before she faces the scissors.

Jessica Whitfield, of Hampden Road, Maidenhead, is set to face the chop on Saturday, February 11, in aid of the Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs for children dealing with cancer and other illnesses.

3.) Match highlights: Smith to the rescue as Maidenhead United draw with Poole Town

Christian Smith came off the bench to rescue Maidenhead United’s unbeaten home record this season, firing home a glorious injury-time equaliser to deny Poole Town at York Road.

United, who went 21-games without losing after their defeat to the Dolphisn in the second game of the league season, fell behind in the 75th minute when Marvin Brooks wriggled away from Dean Inman and Carl Pentney before steering a low shot through the legs of Alan Massey on the line.

2.) Open day gives insight into daily life at Maidenhead Mosque

"In reality every day is an open day," declared the secretary of Maidenhead Mosque as he welcomed visitors to the second annual Visit My Mosque day on Sunday.

The open day was part of a national #VisitMyMosque initiative organised by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) and aimed at providing an insight into the daily life of the mosque to promote a better understanding of Islam.

1.) Police still working to identify human remains found near A404 slip road

A post mortem carried out by Thames Valley Police on human remains found by the roadside of the A404 slip road on Friday has proved inconclusive.

At around 1.40pm on Friday during a routine patrol, a police officer discovered human remains at the roadside of the A404 near the Handycross roundabout.