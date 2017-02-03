19-year prison sentence for serial sex offender who preyed on girl in Maidenhead

A 19-year prison sentence has been handed to a 51-year-old man for a series of sex offences including the rape of a child in Maidenhead.

Simon Robertson, 51, of Coley Lane, Chilbolton was convicted and sentenced for one count of rape against an adult, one count of rape against a child and three counts of sexual activity with a female child at Reading Crown Court on Friday, January 27.

He was found guilty by a unanimous jury following a three-week trial.

The rape count relating to the adult victim took place in Haringey between January 2001 and May 2003. The child sex offences were against a victim in Maidenhead between May 2013 and June 2014.

Investigating officer Det Con Victoria Steele of the Thames Valley Police Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: "This was a lengthy and complex investigation completed by the Child Abuse Investigation Unit and Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit in relation to serious sexual assaults on victims who were selected by Robertson due to their vulnerability.

"As a result of the abuse, the victims and their families have suffered long term, ongoing effects. The high sentence reflects the severity of the offences committed by Robertson and the danger he poses to women.

"The victims in this case had to relive the trauma of the abuse they suffered due to Robertson’s not guilty plea, but the evidence they provided was compelling.

"The victims have displayed extraordinary bravery and it is a result of their courage that Robertston now faces many years in prison.

"I hope this provides them with a sense of justice and an opportunity to look positively to the future.

"Robertson is a serial sex offender who poses a real and very serious threat to women.

"He will rightly now spend a very long time in prison."