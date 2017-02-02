Search to find man who caused line closure by walking along train tracks

British Transport Police are searching for a man who held up 38 trains and caused a total of 693 minutes of delays by walking along the tracks at Maidenhead station.

At about 10.30pm on Wednesday, January 4, a man jumped from the platform at Maidenhead and walked along the tracks in the direction of Taplow station.

Officers and staff from Network Rail were deployed to trace the man and a full line closure was put in place. A National Police Air Service helicopter also searched the area, but the man could not be located.



Investigating officer PC Chris Best said: “The dangers of trespassing on the tracks cannot be overstated. Trains along this path travel at speeds close to 125mph – the foolish decision of this man could have claimed his life.



“He caused misery for commuters and travellers as some 38 trains were held up as officers and staff from Network Rail checked the line.

"In total, it is estimated that there was 693 minutes of delays because of this man’s reckless actions.”

Contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 405040 quoting the reference 209 of 02/02/2017 with any information.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.