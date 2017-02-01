The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) In pictures: Chinese New Year celebrations in Maidenhead

A colourful Chinese New Year lion dance display saw Maidenhead High Street packed out on Saturday.

The twelfth annual display was organised by the Eagle Claw Kung Fu school and Maidenhead's Chinese and Oriental Community Association.

4.) Weather warning: Windsor and Maidenhead could be hit by 'very strong winds' on Friday

A wind weather warning has been issued for much of the South-east for Friday.

The Met Office said there is the 'potential for very strong winds' to cross parts of England, with gusts of 60 to 70 mph in some places.

3.) Thousands in Windsor and Maidenhead sign petition against Donald Trump state visit to UK

A petition to prevent US President Donald Trump from making a state visit to the United Kingdom has more 6,000 signatures from Windsor and Maidenhead.

The petition, which was created by Graham Guest, has more than 1.7 million signatures.

2.) The Coach, The Beehive and The Crown named among country's top gastropubs

Pubs in East Berkshire and South Bucks put in a strong showing in a list of the best gastropubs in the country — with three named in the top ten.

The annual Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards, organised by trade publication The Morning Advertiser, saw Tom Kerridge's The Coach in Marlow named the fifth best in the country.

1.) Thieves cause 'significant damage' during charity shop break-in

Heartless thieves caused 'significant damage' when they broke into a Maidenhead charity shop over the weekend.

The would-be burglars broke into the Age Concern Slough & Berkshire East shop in Shifford Crescent at some point on Saturday night, but left empty handed after finding the till did not contain any takings.