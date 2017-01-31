Remember When: Nurses join rally for 12 per cent pay rise

1982: A protest over pay saw nurses from the area take part in a march from Land’s End to London in January 1982.

The walk, which ended with a rally in Trafalgar Square, was done in relay with each stage covered by local nurses.

So on a Saturday four nurses from the Maidenhead area walked from Twyford to the Wilderness Clinic in Cookham Road.

The march was organised by the Royal College of Nursing to attract publicity for its latest pay claim.

Nurses were being offered four per cent by the Government, but were demanding 12 per cent.

District Nursing Sister Venetia Earp-Jones said: “We are the lowest paid workforce, but we are the largest in the National Health Service.

“We just do not take enough money home to cover the cost of looking after our families.”

Snow time in playground

1987: It was snow far, snow good for these children at St Edmund Campion School in Maidenhead as they gave the Advertiser a masterclass in how to build an igloo.

The youngsters used empty plastic ice cream containers to mould bricks out of the snow that had fallen at the school.