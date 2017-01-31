Tue, 31
Wed, 01
Thu, 02
SECTION INDEX

Weather warning: Windsor and Maidenhead could be hit by 'very strong winds' on Friday

Reporter:

James Preston

0
Weather warning: Windsor and Maidenhead could be hit by 'very strong winds' on Friday

A wind weather warning has been issued for much of the South-east for Friday.

The Met Office said there is the 'potential for very strong winds' to cross parts of England, with gusts of 60 to 70 mph in some places.

The warning will be in place from 6am until 11.55pm on Friday for Windsor and Maidenhead and Wokingham.

The Met Office said there is 'considerable uncertainty' about developments in the weather, but said if the strong winds do occur, it expects damage to trees and possibly buildings, along with possible disruption to power supplies and travel.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved