Thieves cause 'significant damage' during charity shop break-in

Heartless thieves caused 'significant damage' when they broke into a Maidenhead charity shop over the weekend.

The would-be burglars broke into the Age Concern Slough & Berkshire East shop in Shifford Crescent at some point on Saturday night, but left empty handed after finding the till did not contain any takings.

It is the second time the shop has been targeted in the past three years.

Kevin Griffiths, Acting chief executive at Age Concern Slough and Berkshire East said "It’s sickening to hear that yet again a charity shop has been targeted for an attempted burglary.

"Despite the fact that they failed to come away with any cash, it is still frustrating to deal with the mess and damage caused by these unscrupulous people.

"I would ask that the community helps us by reporting any suspicious behaviour around our charity shops to the local police immediately."

Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.