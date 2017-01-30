Thousands in Windsor and Maidenhead sign petition against Donald Trump state visit to UK

A petition to prevent US President Donald Trump from making a state visit to the United Kingdom has nearly 4,000 signatures from Windsor and Maidenhead.
The petition, which was created by Graham Guest, has more than one million signatures.
It states President Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US government, but he should not be invited to make an official state visit because it would cause ‘embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen’.
It states: “Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit.”
At the time of writing, the petition had 2,021 signatures from the Prime Minister’s constituency of Maidenhead, and 1,923 signatures from Windsor, home of Her Majesty the Queen.
More than 1,800 signatures are from Slough and more than 2,000 signatures are from Wokingham.
On Friday night, Trump signed an executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days.
The petition is now set to be debated by parliament as it has more than 100,000 signatures.
Visit https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/171928/ to view the petition.
Comments
Share your opinions on
comment
Marek
12:12, 30 January 2017
We cannot let a man so opposed to British values of democracy , inclusion & respect have a state visit. For years people challenged apartheid and we should oppose Trump who has singled out Muslims by restricting free travel. His ban is also selective as does not apply to Saudi Arabia or Egypt has he had business interests there - further hypocrisy. Ashamed Theresa May is putting dodgy deals before morality
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
The body of a woman in her 50s has been recovered from the River Thames at Boulter’s Lock in Lower Cookham Road.
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough and Wokingham, warning that rain moving eastwards across the south of the country may turn to snow in some places.