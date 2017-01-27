Emergency services called to crash near A404 exit in Shoppenhangers Road

Emergency services have been called out after a crash on the roundabout at the A404 exit in Shoppenhangers Road in Maidenhead.

According to reports on social media, the police, ambulance service and two fire engines are in attendance and the exit is blocked.

Update 9.51am:

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "We were called at 8.34am this morning to reports of a two vehicle collision between a Vauxhall Corsa and a Renault Scenic on Shopperhangers Road, Maidenhead, on the roundabout with A404."