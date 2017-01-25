Royal Borough records sharp drop in number of rough sleepers

The number of rough sleepers recorded in the Royal Borough dropped sharply in 2016, according to an annual count.

Figures released by the Department for Communities and Local Government show there were eight rough sleepers counted in the borough in the autumn, compared to an estimate of 35 in 2015.

However, the figure is higher than the estimates for 2010-2014, with between four and seven rough sleepers recorded for each of those years.

The 2016 figures show two of those counted in the borough were female, five were non-UK nationals from EU countries and one was from outside the EU.

This year also saw the borough conduct a street count, rather than supply an estimate as it has previously done.

The figures are based on single night snapshots or estimates of the number of people sleeping on the streets in local authority areas, with counts carried out between October 1 and November 30.

Nationwide, the number of rough sleepers recorded was up 16 per cent on 2015, with a total of 4,134 people counted.

In Slough, 25 people were recorded compared to 17 in 2015 while the Wokingham borough saw a drop to 11 from 14 last year.

In South Bucks, four people were counted compared to none in 2015.