The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Men's breakfast group talks love, sex and sewage

Love and human waste were discussed after men finished their breakfast in Cookham on Saturday, January 14.

Ted Harris, 80, of Court Road in Boulters Lock, Maidenhead, gave a talk entitled Love, Sex and Sewage to the Men's Breakfast and Discussion Group at the Holy Trinity Church Parish Centre in Church Gate.

4.) Royal Borough schools ranked in new secondary school league tables

Schools in Windsor and Maidenhead ranked above the national average in all marked categories for GCSE results in new league tables released by the Government last week.

New assessment criteria has been put into place this year for GCSE pupils, ranking schools using ‘Progress 8’ and ‘Attainment 8’.

3.) 'Big relief' for neighbours as house plagued by anti-social behaviour is closed

A court order to close a house plagued by anti-social behaviour to tenants and visitors has come as a 'big relief for the local community'.

On Friday, Thames Valley Police successfully applied at Reading Magistrates' Court for a three-month closure order for the house, in Ray Mead Court in Boulters Lane.

2.) The Landing developers buy up Greyhound and Volition sites

The former sites of the Greyhound pub and Volition bar have been sold to developers looking to transform the centre of Maidenhead as part of The Landing project.

The Royal Borough announced on Monday that, In the past month, agreements have been signed to hand over the key properties in Queen Street to London & Aberdeen as work continues to buy up land for the development.

1.) Carer's anger after housing association takes away swimming pool

A 28-year old carer has been left fuming after Housing Solutions took away her 18ft swimming pool.

Cindy Saunders from Thomas Court said the housing association was wrong to take it away as it was not rubbish.