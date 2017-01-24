'Big relief' for neighbours as house plagued by anti-social behaviour is closed

A court order to close a house plagued by anti-social behaviour to tenants and visitors has come as a 'big relief for the local community'.

On Friday, Thames Valley Police successfully applied at Reading Magistrates' Court for a three-month closure order for the house, in Ray Mead Court in Boulters Lane.

The hearing followed a raid on the property on Thursday at 11.30pm under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. Officers found a small amount of white powder and have sent it for forensic analysis to identify it.

TVP said the closure order comes after neighbours had been subjected to anti-social behaviour from those in the house in recent months.

PC Kevin Horsley, Anti-Social Behaviour Officer, said: “The closure of this property is an excellent result and has come as a big relief for the local community, who have suffered from anti-social behaviour caused by its residents and visitors.

"We have worked alongside the landlord to make this happen and its success will be a strong message to those who persistently cause anti-social behaviour; let this be a demonstration of the zero-tolerance approach we take.

"We take matters of anti-social behaviour seriously and I encourage those suffering from it to contact police on the non-emergency number 101. In an emergency, always dial 999."

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.