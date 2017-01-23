The Landing developers buy up Greyhound and Volition sites

The former sites of the Greyhound pub and Volition bar have been sold to developers looking to transform the centre of Maidenhead as part of The Landing project.

The Royal Borough announced today that, In the past month, agreements have been signed to hand over the key properties in Queen Street to London & Aberdeen as work continues to buy up land for the development.

The multi-million pound project was granted outline planning permission in October 2015 and will see hundreds of new homes, offices and retail space built on land between Queen Street, King Street and Broadway.

The plans include 225 new apartments, up to 368,000 sq ft of office space and 50,200 sq ft for shops, restaurants and bars. A new public square and improved access from the station and Nicholsons Centre will also be introduced.

Cllr Simon Dudley, leader of the council, said: “I am delighted to hear that this key part of Maidenhead’s regeneration is continuing to move forward.

“This is a bold project which will help us in our aim to build a borough for everyone and I look forward to construction being able to begin.

“I hope to see further progress in the coming months between the developers, London & Aberdeen, and landowners to help this part of Maidenhead’s regeneration move forward for the benefit of those who live and work here.”

Cllr David Evans, principal member for Maidenhead regeneration, said: “It is great that real progress is being made with The Landing to breathe new life into this part of town.

“Though not much is visible right now there is a great deal of work going on behind the scenes and these latest acquisitions are a positive step towards regenerating Maidenhead’s town centre for everyone.”

Doug Higgins, chief executive at London & Aberdeen, said: “From the beginning of our involvement with this important site, we have set out to create an exceptional development that Maidenhead can be proud of.

“It’s critical that we get the details right and we’re pleased to report good progress in bringing together what is a very complicated site with lots of interests to consider. Overall, it’s another positive step towards a brighter future for Maidenhead town centre.”

An announcement has not yet been made when demolition and building work is expected to start on the site.