James Preston

Freezing fog weather warning issued for tonight and tomorrow morning

A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office as freezing fog continues to cause disruption in the South-east.

The yellow warning affects Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough, Wokingham and Bucks and will be in place from 5pm this evening until 11am tomorrow morning (Tuesday).

The warning states areas of freezing fog, some dense, will form during the night and become widespread in some places.

Driving conditions are expected to be difficult with journey times likely to take longer than usual.

