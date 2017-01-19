Lorry driver caught shaving while driving on M4 as part of police crackdown

A lorry driver was caught shaving while heading along the M4 as part of a police crackdown on drivers who are distracted behind the wheel.

Operation Tramline, a joint scheme between the Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary, saw a total of 213 drivers stopped across the course of last week.

Police used an unmarked HGV tractor unit, on loan from Highways England, and unmarked police cars and motorbikes to spot driving offences along the A34, M40, M4, M27 and M3.

The five-day operation saw 151 drivers stopped for being distracted behind the wheel, with 137 of those caught using their mobile phones.

Others were stopped for reading books and eating, with one lorry driver caught shaving on the M4.

In another case, a van driver was stopped on the M27 for eating breakfast cereal.

A number of mobile phone users were spotted holding their devices below the steering wheel, with drivers looking at the screen instead of the road.

The operation also saw 25 drivers stopped for speeding, eight for careless driving, and others for no insurance, no tax, insecure loads and tyre, brake and steering defects.

Sergeant Paul Diamond, who led the operation, said "It is disappointing to see so many people still using mobile phones while they are driving.

"Sadly we have seen many examples over the last 12 months of lives lost unnecessarily because a driver has not had their full attention on the road.

"That is why identifying distracted drivers is a priority for the Roads Policing Unit across Thames Valley and Hampshire and we will continue to target drivers who choose to disregard the safety of others."