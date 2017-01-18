The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Royal Borough council tax bills to go up by nearly four per cent

Council tax bills are set to rise almost four percent in 2017/18, the Royal Borough announced on Monday.

The council plans to raise its core council tax by 0.95 per cent, along with a three per cent increase for the adult social care levy.

4.) Firefighters form guard of honour at funeral of community volunteer Marian Bunker

About 150 people attended a church service on Friday, January 6, for a much-loved community volunteer from Burnham who died at home over Christmas after a battle with cancer.

Marian Bunker, who moved to the village in 1977, was hugely popular in the community, having served as a scout leader for 30 years and having worked at Slough Fire Station for 23 years.

3.) Prince Edward officially opens new Maidenhead Synagogue extension

Prince Edward was in Maidenhead yesterday morning to officially open a significant extension to Maidenhead Synagogue.

The Queen's youngest son paid a visit to the synagogue, in Ray Park Road, to open new facilities which have been built to accommodate the growth in membership and activities within the Jewish community in Maidenhead and the surrounding area.

2.) Burglars steal charity boxes from Maidenhead cafe

Charity boxes have been stolen overnight from a gourmet Italian cafe in Maidenhead.

Palmieri’s, in Furze Platt Road, was broken into at about 3am on Saturday morning after the bottom window of its door was smashed.

1.) Inquest opened into death of woman found near Boulters Lock

A woman whose body was retrieved from the water on Saturday has been identified as Maidenhead resident Cheryl Manning.

The inquest into the death of the 53-year-old, of Lassell Gardens, was opened yesterday.