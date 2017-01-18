Police issue advice after series of overnight garage break-ins

Crime prevention advice has been issued by Thames Valley Police after a series of overnight garage break-ins across Windsor and Maidenhead this month.

Since Monday, January 9 there have been a total of 19 break-ins across the area, with valuable items including bicycles, tools, quad bikes, mowers and £15,000 worth of fishing equipment stolen.

Police believe the incidents may be linked and it is possible the thieves used a van to transport large stolen items from the scene of the crime.

The following advice has been issued to help keep your garage secure:

Consider parking your car close against the garage door

Use shed alarms for the garage door

Use extra locks and increase sensor lighting

Det Insp Jason Kew, based in Local CID at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are investigating this series, and there are actions that householders can take to further reduce the risk of being burgled, and one of these is to take some simple steps to ensure their garage is as secure as it possible can be.

“I would also urge residents to be on the lookout for anything suspicious in their neighbourhoods.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the areas affected, or if you have any other information that could assist with our operation, please contact police via the 24-hour Thames Valley Police Enquiry Centre on 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.

“If you don't want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”

