Royal Borough council tax bills to go up by nearly four per cent

Council tax bills are set to rise almost four percent in 2017/18, the Royal Borough announced today.

The council plans to raise its core council tax by 0.95 per cent, along with a three per cent increase for the adult social care levy.

This means that a Band D property will pay a total of £961.46 — made up of core council tax of £915.57 and an adult social care levy of £45.89.

Cllr MJ Saunders (Con, Cookham), cabinet member for finance, said: "The major key message of this budget is namely the important need to prioritise increasing needs for vulnerable residents."

He said issues including adult social care, the early years pupil premium and the needs for safeguarding children and supporting children with special needs were areas where there is 'an awful lot spoken about and this budget seeks to prioritise the way real money is allocated to those agendas'.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) and cabinet member for adult services said he needed an additional £1million to meet needs of adult social care. He said: “It is very important for every single one of our residents that we do get this right.

“We’re part of much bigger economy now, the biggest issue I’ve got is that our residents are getting older. I’m quite delighted with that myself but it brings with it problems, their medical needs increase, they need help and assistance and we have to have the services to meet their needs.

“The biggest area where I need more money is to pay for increased number of people and their needs.”

Last year the core council tax was frozen but an adult social care levy was introduced at £18, taking the total for a Band D property to £924.95. This was the first increase in total council tax bills for six years.

The proposed increase will be discussed at cabinet on Thursday, February 9, and the final budget decision will be made by the council on Tuesday, February 21.