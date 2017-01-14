Burglars steal charity boxes from Maidenhead cafe

Charity boxes have been stolen overnight from a gourmet Italian cafe in Maidenhead.

Palmieri’s, in Furze Platt Road, was broken into at about 3am this morning (Saturday) after the bottom window of its door was smashed.

Stolen were two fundraising boxes, one for Thames Valley air ambulance and another for Cancer Research, which may have had less than £20 in each.

Co-owner Roberto Palmieri, 52, said: “It is unbelievable because they have made so much damage for not even £25 or £30.

“It’s so risky for this sort of money. It is unbelievable but that is the way it is at the moment.”

He arrived at the cafe at 5am to see the damage. But by 3pm his friend, carpenter Keir Blumfield, had already been round to repair the damage.

Police spotted the damage in the morning and contacted the cafe about it.

But Roberto has said he will ensure the charities will not be out of pocket because of the thefts and will match any donations the cafe receives.

He thanked the public for its reaction to the news, with the cafe’s Facebook post about the break-in receiving more than 60 comments and over 100 shares.

Roberto said: “The support has been absolutely outstanding from everyone.

“We are proud to be part of the Furze Platt community.”

Police are investigating the break in, Roberto said.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.