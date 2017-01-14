Body of woman recovered from River Thames at Boulter's Lock

The body of a woman in her 50s has been recovered from the River Thames at Boulter’s Lock in Lower Cookham Road.

Police officers were called to the scene at 10.15am today (Saturday) following reports that a body had been found there.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Three ambulances and two fire engines were also at the scene at about 11.30am.

Police tape was put up around the scene at the junction between Ray Mill Road East and Lower Cookham Road and the cordon has been in place while police investigate the incident.