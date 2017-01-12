Maidenhead set for big changes in 2017 as developments take shape

2017 is the year ‘things really start to rock ‘n’ roll for Maidenhead’, according to the Royal Borough’s cabinet member for the town’s regeneration.

Town centre developments, including Berkshire House and the next stages of the waterways scheme and Chapel Arches, are set to be completed this year and the council will announce a joint venture partner for other key sites.

Cllr David Evans (Con, Hurley and Walthams) said: “We should see things really start to crystalise.

“We should see the waterways section coming to life and by spring we should have our development partner in place.

“It’s going to be an important year for the regeneration.”

Here is an update on some of the projects in progress:

Chapel Arches: The multi-million-pound development by Shanly Homes has now started to see its first residents move in.

Phase two, which includes Chapel Wharf, is set to be completed later this month and phase three, which includes the waterside plaza, is on schedule to begin this summer.

There are completed flats in the Picturehouse and Chapel Wharf. Prices for a two-bed in the former start at £450,000, and for a one-bed in the latter at £350,000.

Maidenhead Waterways: The restoration is due to make significant progress this year.

Richard Davenport, chairman of the waterways group, said: “The pieces are all starting to come together.

“The route from York Stream is consented, funded and underway; the section behind Hines Meadow is complete.

“From Chapel Arches to the library is now complete and we have ordered a footbridge and that should come in the next couple of months.

“The weir is expected to be added by the summer, which will lift the surface water.”

Mr Davenport hopes the area by Maidenhead Library, which includes the new amphitheatre, will start to be used for community events.

Berkshire House: The development by Essential Living in Queen Street should see its first residents arrive in March.

The 14-storey building, the tallest in the town centre, will have 68 apartments.

Taplow Riverside: The development by Berkeley Homes includes Jubilee Meadows, which comprises detached and semi-detached family homes, wharf-style apartments at Jubilee Mill and waterfront villas on the old Skindles hotel site.

Some completions are expected by next month.

Joint venture: Last year the council announced it was looking for a partner to develop four key opportunity areas at York Road, West Street, Reform Road and Saint Cloud Way.

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Maidenhead Riverside), leader of the council, said: “Once we have our joint venture partner we can start to plan the sites. It’s very exciting.”

Developers shortlisted include Berkeley Homes (Oxford and Chiltern), Countryside Properties (UK), Grainger Plc, Pinnacle Group (consortium with Groveworld & Starwood Capital Group) and Shanly Homes.

Part of the plans includes building homes on the site of the Magnet and a new £29million leisure centre in Braywick Park. A consultation asking residents what they wanted in the new centre closed at the beginning of this month, and plans are expected to be submitted by the summer.

More parking: Plans are expected to be submitted this year for a new Nicholsons car park. Temporary car parks are expected in the town this year ahead of construction, which is set to take place next year.

Cllr Dudley said: “We will have a paper coming to cabinet this month which looks at the parking provision in the town centre.”

The Landing: From the outside, little progress appears to have been made on the town centre project for the triangle between The Broadway, King Street and Queen Street.

But Cllr Dudley said a lot of work was going on ‘behind the scenes’ with developer London and Aberdeen.

The £250million project, which will see a major retail, office and residential complex built on the site, was granted planning permission in September 2015.

Cllr Dudley said: “In 2017 we will see progress with The Landing; there’s lots going on with that. It’s making positive progress.”

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice: Outside the town centre, 2017 will see the opening of Berkshire’s first children’s hospice.

Fiona Devine, co-founder of the charity said: “This spring the keys to our amazing home from home will be handed over to us and then we will seek our registration from the Care Quality Commission.

“We are aiming for a summer opening for our extraordinary children and their families.

“Our Capital Campaign has been a great success with just another £310,000 to raise, the final push to provide this very specialist care in our purpose-built house.”