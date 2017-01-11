Advertiser snap features on Private Eye front cover

Eagle-eyed readers might see a familiar photograph on news stands from today.

Our snap of Theresa May at Saturday's Swimarathon at the Magnet Leisure Centre, which was taken by senior photographer Ian Longthorne, features on the front of satirical magazine Private Eye.

Ian said the Prime Minister volunteered to be in the photograph and described it as 'easy to organise' despite a wait for his camera and lenses to demist from the humidity from the pool.

He praised the annual swimming event for the 'serious amount' of money it raises for charity and added: "The fact [the photo] made the Private Eye front page is a great bonus and one for the portfolio."

The issue is on sale now.