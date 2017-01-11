The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Danesfield School named among the best in the country

Pupils, parents and teachers are celebrating after a Marlow school was named among the best in the country.

The latest round of government education figures for 2016 have shown that Danesfield School was among the top one per cent of primary schools in England and Wales during the year.

4.) Arson suspected after fire in block of flats

A suspected arson attack in a block of flats was stopped from getting out of control thanks to the quick action of residents.

Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to the flats in Cookham Road at about 2pm on Saturday.

3.) Thieves steal iPads in daylight raid on High Street shop

Two hooded young men stole two iPads from the EE shop in Maidenhead High Street at lunchtime on Monday

Staff were serving other customers at the front of the shop as the thieves ripped the items from the security devices near the door at about 1pm.

2.) Bar Sport Maidenhead set to relaunch as 'members' cocktail bar'

A countdown to the re-opening of Bar Sport Maidenhead has been launched on a new-look website.

It says the King Street bar will open in 45 days, as a 'members' cocktail bar', with DJs and a limo service.

1.) Snow weather warning issued for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

A weather warning for snow has been issued for much of the South-east for Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough and Wokingham, warning that rain moving eastwards across the south of the country may turn to snow in some places.