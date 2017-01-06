24-hour Tube strike to go ahead

Commuters heading into the capital on Monday are set to face severe disruption after a 24-hour strike by London Underground staff was confirmed.

The RMT union confirmed this afternoon that talks over safety and staffing issues including the closure of ticket offices had collapsed.

A strike will now go ahead, with station staff set to walk out from 6pm on Sunday.

Transport for London is warning services will be 'severely disrupted' and the majority of stations in Zone 1 will be closed.

Stations which are open are expected to open later and close earlier than usual.

A 'severely restricted' underground service will run on Sunday evening and Monday, with normal service not expected to resume until Tuesday morning.

Visit https://tfl.gov.uk/campaign/tube-strike for more details.