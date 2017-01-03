'No plans' for Theresa May waxwork at Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds has said it has 'no plans' to introduce a waxwork of Prime Minister Theresa May at its London venue.

The Maidenhead and Twyford MP has held the top job since July when she replaced David Cameron, who resigned following the Brexit vote in June.

Mr Cameron's waxwork was removed from display shortly after he stepped down.

But a spokesman for the attraction said: "At this time, Madame Tussauds London have no plans to introduce a figure of Theresa May as the incoming Prime Minister, until a general election when Mrs May or another new Prime Minister is elected by the public, which was the case when Gordon Brown succeeded Tony Blair."

A waxwork of foreign secretary Boris Johnson currently stands outside 10 Downing Street in the exhibition and is the only current British politician on display.

A waxwork of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill is on display within the attraction's World Leaders section.