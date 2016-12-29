Man exposes himself to woman in Maidenhead town centre

Police have launched an appeal for information after a man exposed himself by the High Street in Maidenhead.

A 39-year-old woman was approaching Park Street from the High Street by passing through the pedestrianised area between HSBC and Santander on Tuesday, December 20,when she was approached by the man who dropped his trousers and exposed himself.

There was no physical contact during the incident, which happened between 5.40pm and 5.55pm, and the man did not say anything to her.

Thames Valley Police described it as an indecent exposure.

The man is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, of medium build, approximately 5ft 10ins to 5ft 11ins tall, with short, dark hair and wearing blue jeans.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.