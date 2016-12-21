The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) E-fit released after man is seen 'touching himself inappropriately' in Taplow

An E-fit has been released by police of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with an exposure incident in Taplow.

At about 9.40pm on Monday, December 5, a woman in her 30s saw a man in her back garden, looking through the kitchen window and touching himself inappropriately.

4.) Football round-up: Tarpey scores four as Maidenhead United crush promotion rivals Dartford

Maidenhead United’s fans sung ‘we’re gonna win the league’ after Dave Tarpey struck down promotion rivals Dartford with a clinical finishing master-class.

Not content with his scoring exploits so far this season the striker added another four to take his league tally to 26 before the final whistle was blown.

3.) VIDEO: Maidenhead United's Dave Tarpey scores wonder goal against Dartford

An incredible individual effort from Dave Tarpey in Maidenhead United's 5-0 rout of rivals Dartford is being hailed as one of the greatest ever non-league goals.

Tarpey, who already has 26 league goals this season, scored four times in the game but it is his second effort that has attracted worldwide attention on social media.

2.) Marlow Bottom family Christmas lights raise thousands for cancer charity

According to the Christmas story, shepherds were led to Bethlehem by a bright star.

But in Buckinghamshire, Shepherds have been leading everyone else to Marlow Bottom.

1.) Woman taken to hospital after collision with ambulance

A woman had to be taken to hospital on Monday evening after the car she was driving was involved in a collision with an ambulance in Cannon Lane.

The incident took place at about 6pm and two fire engines were sent from Maidenhead Fire Station shortly afterwards to rescue the woman from the car.