Fight for George: Brother Charlie, 12, releases charity single

A 12-year-old student has released a single to raise money for cancer charities.

Charlie Ferriman is the older brother of three-year-old George Ferriman, who fought off acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) earlier this year.

The single called HardTimes is a song written by Charlie about his brother's battle with cancer.

Charlie lives near Furze Platt, with his brothers George, Henry, sister Isabelle, mum Louise and dad Richard.

During George's battle, a campaign was set up called Fight For George and hundreds fundraised in his name, raising more than £70,000 for cancer charities.

After four rounds of chemotheraphy, George went into remission in July.

Money raised from the single will go towards Rosie's Rainbow Fund and Birmingham Children's Hospital AML research.

Charlie, who is in Year 8 at Furze Platt Senior School, has been working on the record since February, and recorded the track in the summer.

He said: "In music class we had to write a song about freedom and I decided to write a song about George.

"It came together perfectly and everyone really liked it."

Charlie decided to release the single, after family friend Kirsty Beck introduced him to Tim Harbour, who owns a recording studio.

The music video features pictures of George during his chemotherapy and remission.

Charlie, who is now working on new material said: "Everyone has been really supportive, and the video had 23,000 hits on Facebook."

