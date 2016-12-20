Woman taken to hospital after collision with ambulance

A woman had to be taken to hospital yesterday evening after the car she was driving was involved in a collision with an ambulance in Cannon Lane.

The incident took place at about 6pm and two fire engines were sent from Maidenhead Fire Station shortly afterwards to rescue the woman from the car.

The road was closed while the rescue was carried out and South Central Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and an officer to the scene.

A heavy rescue unit was also sent from Reading but was not needed.

The woman was taken to Wexham Park Hospital at about 7.40pm. The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed.

The paramedics in the ambulance were uninjured.

Fire officers returned at about 8.30pm.