Title-winners Maidenhead United to hold open-top bus parade

Maidenhead United will celebrate their title success with an open-top bus parade through the town.

The Magpies secured promotion at the weekend with a 3-0 win away at Margate and are not set to celebrate at home with their fans on Saturday, May 13.

The bus will leave York Road at 2.30pm and follow a planned route around the town. Full details of the route will be published next week.

The bus will then return to the ground at 5pm for the club's annual awards ceremony. All are welcome to attend, with free admission.

The Stripes bar will be open from 1.30pm-7pm and a hog roast meal can be pre-purchased for £7.50. Click here to book.