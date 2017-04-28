Dave Tarpey named National League South player of the year

Maidenhead United star Dave Tarpey has been named the National League South's player of the year.

Tarpey has enjoyed an incredible season as he smashed the division's goalscoring record with more than 40 goals this year.

He could be set for promotion with the Magpies this weekend, with a win or an equal result with second-placed Ebbsfleet United needed to see Maidenhead lift the title.

According to the National League, Tarpey claimed the prize in 'convincing style' after votes were cast in mid-April.