Maidenhead United tickets sell out as Theresa May sends message of support

Advance tickets for Maidenhead United's showdown clash with Ebbsfleet United have now sold out.

No tickets for Saturday's clash at York Road will be available for sale on the day, and anyone arriving without a valid ticket will be refused entry.

The Magpies need just a point against their closest rivals in the game to secure the National League South title.

Up to 3,000 fans are expected to head through the turnstiles as Alan Devonshire's men look to make history.

The club has even received the best wishes of Prime Minister and Maidenhead MP Theresa May, who said in a statement: "I want to send my best wishes to everyone at Maidenhead Utd ahead of their crucial match on Saturday.

"It has already been a fantastic season and we are all hoping that they will make it over the line this weekend and secure promotion.

"They have made the whole town proud, and I know everyone will be looking forward to a fantastic occasion at York Road. Good luck!"

If Ebbsfleet win, the title race will go down to the final game of the season, with Maidenhead needing to equal or better The Fleet's result when they travel to Margate.