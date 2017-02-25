'Don't leave cooking unattended' warn firefighters following Maidenhead kitchen fire

An unattended toaster caused a kitchen fire in Maidenhead, prompting firefighters to issue a warning.

Fire engines from Maidenhead and Windsor were sent to Farmers Way at about 11am this morning.

A fire in the kitchen of a house had been caused by something left unattended in the toaster.

The two people in the house were upstairs at the time and were alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke.

They did not have a smoke detector on the ceiling of the first floor.

Watch manager Chris Havers said: "About 40 per cent of our fires are unattended cooking.

"Even a toaster counts as unattended cooking, you should not walk away leaving them on."

He added that homes should have a smoke detector on each floor.