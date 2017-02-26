Chickens killed in Shurlock Row farm fire

A large number of chickens were killed in a fire in Shurlock Row last night.

Maidenhead Fire Station sent one of six pumps sent to the chicken shed fire at Baldersarre Farm in The Straight Mile at about 8pm.

It is not known what caused the fire in the 100m by 20m shed.

Firefighters from Maidenhead left the scene at about midnight with other crews staying on to keep an eye on the dying fire.