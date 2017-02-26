Sun, 26
Mon, 27
Tue, 28
SECTION INDEX

Chickens killed in Shurlock Row farm fire

Tara O'Connor

Reporter:

Tara O'Connor

0
Elderly man rescued from flat fire in Slough

A large number of chickens were killed in a fire in Shurlock Row last night.
Maidenhead Fire Station sent one of six pumps sent to the chicken shed fire at Baldersarre Farm in The Straight Mile at about 8pm.
It is not known what caused the fire in the 100m by 20m shed.
Firefighters from Maidenhead left the scene at about midnight with other crews staying on to keep an eye on the dying fire.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved