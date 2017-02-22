Public urged to be vigilant after reports of hunting offences

Walkers and riders spending time in the countryside have been urged to be vigilant following reports of hunting offences at the weekend.

According to a Thames Valley Police neighbourhood alert, a witness who was out riding spotted a dog run across a bridle path and into fields in Smewins Road in White Waltham at about 11.40am on Sunday.

She then heard a man shout 'fox' and saw dogs chasing a fox. She was able to call off the dogs and spoke to their owners, who said they were just out for a walk.

Police officers and a helicopter were called to the scene, and a white Transit van was found nearby.

The police also tracked down three men, but they had nothing on them to connect them with any Hunting Act or hare coursing offences.

The alert said the force had received a similar call about possible poaching from another nearby farm only an hour before.

Call 999 if a crime is in progress or call 101 with reports of previous incidents.