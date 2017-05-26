The Just Political Party candidate officially launches Maidenhead election campaign

Officially launching his election campaign, ‘conservative alternative’ Julian Reid has laid out some of his main policies.

The 72-year-old, who lives in Windsor Great Park, is standing for The Just Political Party and hopes to attract voters not happy with the main parties.

He said: “I’m not a politician, I am a businessman. The difference is that a politician will say anything to get your vote.

“A businessman will say less, listen more and say what he believes and stick to it.”

Mr Reid made it clear that he thinks Brexit is ‘the most important issue’, which he says will greatly affect university and secondary school students.

He is not in favour of a hard Brexit and described Theresa May’s approach as ‘autocratic’.

About Heathrow’s third runway, Mr Reid said: “There is no one to represent the constituency, it has horrific potential for roads and pollution.

“What we need is to build a new airport afresh and you could develop Heathrow Airport into a new city.”

The party was founded in 2014 by Chris Challis, 52, from Ascot. He added: “The idea of the party is to bring together the progressive left of the Labour Party and the more centrist right of the Conservative Party.

"In Maidenhead, I think it's going to be a three way battle between Labour, Conservative and Julian."