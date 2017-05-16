Jeremy Vine brings BBC Radio 2 show to Maidenhead

BBC Radio 2 DJ Jeremy Vine broadcast a special general election edition of his daily show live from Maidenhead today.

The presenter and his team spent the afternoon in the Bell pub, in King Street, for the episode focusing on Prime Minister Theresa May and her constituency.

The purpose of leaving the usual London studio for the day was to ‘see a different side of Britain’, he said.

And it will be followed with a trip to Islington, the base of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tomorrow.

“Mr Corbyn has a big majority and Mrs May has a big majority here too – it reminds me of John Major in Huntingdon,” he added.

“This is the heartland and we’re looking at the way Brexit is changing things.

“It’s less tribal, less about parties — there’s not half the country working on farms and the others in factories.”

Vine has fronted the lunchtime show since 2003 and is a regular face on BBC political and election coverage.

He also gave his own insight on the decision to call a snap poll, saying: “When she called the election I realised how important it is for political leaders to have a mandate.

“They’ve all learned from Gordon Brown and when people say no one’s voted for you it will have hurt her.”