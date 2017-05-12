13 candidates to stand for Maidenhead seat at general election

Voters will be able to choose from 13 candidates in Maidenhead when they go to the polls for the general election on June 8.

The deadline for the delivery of nomination papers passed yesterday and the full list of those standing has now been published.

Many of those fighting for the seat have already started campaigning, with Prime Minister and Conservative candidate Theresa May set to go up against Pat McDonald from Labour and Lib Dem Tony Hill.

UKIP's Brexit spokesman Gerard Batten and the Monster Raving Loony Party's 'Howling' Laud Hope have also been confirmed.

Windsor resident Derek Wall will stand for the Green Party, Andrew Knight will represent the Animal Welfare Party, Edmonds Victor will run for the Christian Peoples Alliance and Julian Reid will stand for The Just Political Party

The mysterious Lord Buckethead is also on the nomination paper. A character of the same name went up against Margaret Thatcher in the 1987 election.

Independents Grant Smith and Yemi Hailemariam and Bobby 'Elmo' Smith, who does not have a description on the nomination paper, are also standing.