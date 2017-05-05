Royal Borough councillor bids to become Tory MP for Ashton-under-Lyne

Royal Borough councillor Jack Rankin has confirmed he will be standing to become an MP in the forthcoming General Election in Ashton-under-Lyne.

The Conservative councillor for Castle Without faces a tough battle to unseat Labour candidate Angela Rayner, who won the seat with a 10,756 majority in 2015.

The councillor said: "I was fortunate to be selected and I'm delighted.

"I was born there, it was where I went to school and spent the first 21 years of my life, so it's an area I know well."

Cllr Rankin will be travelling up north to begin his campaign tomorrow (Saturday) and he was looking forward to begin his campaign.

He added: "I will continue with my council commitments during the campaign."