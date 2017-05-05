Royal Borough councillor bids to become Tory MP for Ashton-under-Lyne

Jack Rankin
Royal Borough councillor Jack Rankin has confirmed he will be standing to become an MP in the forthcoming General Election in Ashton-under-Lyne.
The Conservative councillor for Castle Without faces a tough battle to unseat Labour candidate Angela Rayner, who won the seat with a 10,756 majority in 2015.
The councillor said: "I was fortunate to be selected and I'm delighted.
"I was born there, it was where I went to school and spent the first 21 years of my life, so it's an area I know well."
Cllr Rankin will be travelling up north to begin his campaign tomorrow (Saturday) and he was looking forward to begin his campaign.
He added: "I will continue with my council commitments during the campaign."
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
An alleyway between Malvern Road and Gardner Road in Maidenhead has been closed off by police.
Emergency services were called to a crash outside the Three offices in Maidenhead town centre this evening.