Monster Raving Loony Party leader to fight for Theresa May's seat in Maidenhead

'I'm not standing against Theresa May, she’s standing against me,' is the message from Monster Raving Loony Party leader 'Howling Laud' Hope as he prepares to fight for the Maidenhead set in the general election.

Mr Hope, otherwise known as Alan, announced yesterday he would be standing in the Prime Minister's constituency on June 8.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it, this will be my 25th parliamentary election.

“I’m the leader of the Monster Raving Loony Party, I’ve got to stand against her, I could have stood against Jeremy Corbyn.

"I stood against David Cameron last time, now its Theresa May’s turn."

Policies include painting half of the grey squirrel population red, setting up a pot hole preservation society, and clearing away Britain’s national debt with a credit card.

The 74-year-old took over as leader of the party in 1999, following the death of the party’s founder Screaming Lord Sutch.

Mr Hope said: “I was joint leader with my cat Catmando. We got equal votes at the party conference.”

Since June 2002 he has been the party’s sole leader following Catmandos’ death in a road traffic accident.

Mr Hope says he will be campaigning in Maidenhead in the run up of the general election.