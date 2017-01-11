Feeding Time Blog: The Botanist in Marlow

Don’t get me wrong. I love pubs. Even more specifically, I love British pubs and the social comforts they bring to the British lifestyle. But I do miss the excitement of going to a proper restaurant. In Australia dining out is more restaurant-oriented, with all kinds of venues, big/small, formal/casual offering cuisine-specific or a style of food and there is a buzz of excitement each time you go out. But here in the UK, it’s a bit different and as soon as you step outside of London the eating-out options become very narrow and it’s usually deciding between the pub that’s close, the pub that’s cheap or the pub that does good burgers.

That’s what I love about The Botanist at Marlow. It’s a proper restaurant and possesses that special ambience that pubs don’t have. The decor is inviting, the food is great, the table service is excellent and you feel like you’re enjoying a bit of a treat. I’ve been a few times now, for lunch, an evening event and with my kids for dinner and each of those times was fabulous. It has all the right ingredients from the smallest details like fresh flowers and quirky presentation, to the more important factors like reasonable prices, plenty of tables and a menu that’s got something for everyone without being too large or overwhelming.

If you’re looking for a new place to meet with friends for lunch or brunch, consider adding The Botanist to your go-to list. Their crispy salt and pepper beef salad is incredible. A huge plate of fresh greens is topped with the most umami beef I’ve tasted and comes dressed with a sweet and spicy sauce. There are lots of small plates to choose from including chicken wings, falafel and calamari Scotch eggs and they have a delightful Deli Board where you can choose whether it’s going to be a ham and cheese ploughman’s vibe or decked out with a more Mediterranean selection.

And then there’s the drinks. They have lagers, ales, wines, cocktails, virgin cocktails and a dazzling selection of gin. And while we’re on the subject, The Botanist in Marlow are hosting an array of gin-themed events and discounts for the month of January. Along with a 50% discount on the food bill for online bookings, the team are also offering 2-4-1 on the following tipples:

Mason’s Dry Yorkshire Gin served with orange zest and green cardamom pods

Poetic Licence Gin served with a grapefruit wedge and a mint sprig

Langley’s Gin served with basil and grapefruit wedge

William Chase’s GB Gin served with lemon wedge and ginger

And if you’re looking for something to liven up the winter blues this January, try the Gin Quiz on 18th January, Gin Sense on 19th January where you take part in gin-tasting using all the senses, and finally a Gin Festival on the 26th January where three different representatives will present their wares.

The Botanist, 48 West St, Marlow SL7 2NB, 01628 488688 or book online at The Botanist

Save

Save

Save