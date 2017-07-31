Michel and Alain Roux to open new restaurant at former Skindles site

A new restaurant from Michel Roux and his son Alain is set to open at the Taplow Riverside development next year.

‘Roux at Skindles’ will be a ‘relaxed bistro-style’ restaurant at the site of the former iconic Skindles hotel and is set to open in October 2018.

The restaurant will be part of the Berkeley Homes riverside development and it will be just down the Thames from The Waterside Inn, a three Michelin-star restaurant set up by Michel and now run by Alain.

At the restaurant launch event today, Alain told the Advertiser it was important Skindles was incorporated into the name.

He said: “Skindles has a lot of history that everyone knows, even if you are not from the area you have heard of the Skindles hotel.”

There will be a bar upstairs which will serve bar snacks and people will be able to come in for just a drink if they choose.

“The question is not looking how to get another restaurant with a Michelin star. We want to focus on value for money and the quality,” said Alain.

“It will be somewhere people can come any time in the day, for a coffee or for lunch, where you can stay for 10 minutes or two hours.

“It’s not like it needs to be a special celebration.”

The restaurant will sit next door to seven Riverside villas, which are part of the development by Berkeley Homes.

Andrew Saunders-Davies, chairman of Berkeley Homes Oxford and Chiltern said: “It’s an exciting time here.

“Developments are not just about building homes but creating places, the places are made through the history and the landscaping, and a restaurant is a very important part of that as far as we are concerned.”

The Berkeley Homes development includes 139 private homes, 20 shared ownership properties, 40 senior living apartments, a boatyard and a new footbridge across the Thames.