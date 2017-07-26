Bray and Marlow restaurants ranked in top 10 in UK

Michelin-starred restaurants in Bray and Marlow have once again been hailed as among the best in the country in a list of the UK's top 100 eateries.

Heston Blumenthal's The Fat Duck, in Bray, has been ranked fourth in SquareMeal's annual list, with Tom Kerridge's Hand and Flowers, in Marlow, close behind in fifth.

Bray's three Michelin-starred The Waterside Inn also makes the top ten in sixth, with The Sportsman in Kent being crowned the overall winner.

Andre Garrett at Cliveden (22nd), The Hinds Head in Bray (68th), The Crown at Burchetts Green (70th) and The Coach in Marlow (84th) helped complete another strong showing for East Berkshire and South Bucks.

The top 100 was published today (Wednesday).

Click here to view the full list.